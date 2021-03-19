By Cillian Doyle.

€130 million in funding has been announced for four regeneration projects in Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

Over €73 million will go towards a “world-class waterfront” along the Shannon in Limerick while derelict buildings in the city will be upgraded to accommodate “new economic opportunities”.

€4 million will create a more pedestrian-friendly environment in Ennis while Tipperary County Council will receive over 9 and a half million euro to establish a low carbon centre of excellence in Nenagh.