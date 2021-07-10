By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaInfo Twitter Account.

There’s been a drugs seizure in County Wexford.

Herbal cannabis worth around €73,400 has been found during the search of a premises yesterday.

Gardai made the find along with Revenue’s customs service and the local Garda Divisional Drugs Unit.

A 38 year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Wexford Town Garda Station.

Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau & Revenue Customs Service have seized Herbal Cannabis with worth in excess of €73k (analysis pending) during a search of a premises in Co Wexford today. A man (30s) has been arrested & detained under Drugs Trafficking legislation. pic.twitter.com/9ksxQZQ3nA — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 9, 2021