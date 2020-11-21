Last week, it was announced the Urban Regeneration Development Fund would provide €80.6m for Waterford’s North Quays project.

Another URDF-funded project is also underway for Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter.The Abbey Quarter, site of the former Smithwick’s Brewery, in the heart of Kilkenny City is set to be the location of a major re-development for the city.

The Urban Regeneration Development Fund worth 6.15 million euro is to fund commercial, residential, enterprise, recreational and community development for the medieval city.

Kilkenny County Council say its vision is to develop the Abbey Quarter as a seamless complement to the medieval city.

It’s to see development of spaces such as a riverside park, a two and half acre urban park around St Francis Abbey and a public library in the Mayfair building.