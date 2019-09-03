This is Mitch, a five-year-old Lurcher.

Mitch has gone through the most horrendous pain and suffering.

Why?

Because someone decided to put an elastic band around his neck.

Thankfully with the help of Cork Dog Action Welfare Group over €3K has been raised by their Facebook followers to help nurse the puppy back to health.

Mitch came to the rescue centre last month after been found wandering the streets and was put straight on an IV antibiotic drip. As the band was left on, it slowly cut through his neck deep into his flesh.

At the time of admission, he was extremely dehydrated and infection has set in.

His wound needs to be flushed, then dressed three times daily.

*WARNING: The following photos may cause upset*

A recent update has informed us that Mitch is “doing great”.

“A big thanks to the staff of sunbeam vets who have been looking after him so well. Despite his horrific injuries he has the most fantastic loving nature .” Cork D.A.W.G posted on their Facebook page.

Mitch will be going into foster in a few days and will soon be looking for a forever home.