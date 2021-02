Gardaí in Kilkenny have seized drugs worth over €3,000 following two separate searches.

A house in the city was searched on Saturday and €2,500 worth of cannabis and other paraphernalia was seized.

One person was arrested and will appear in court next month.

A separate search resulted in Gardaí seizing €500 worth of cocaine, €300 worth of cannabis and a sum of cash.

One person was also arrested and will appear before the court at a later date.