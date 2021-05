By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Kilkenny have seized over €20,000 worth of drugs.

It happened on Friday night at Troyswood when a vehicle was stopped at an anti-crime checkpoint.

Two people were caught with over €20,000 worth of cocaine and a large quantity of cash.

Both were charged and appeared in court.

