Around €2,200 in ‘prop movie money’ and four weapons have been seized in Tipperary.

They were recovered after Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Gortmalogue, Clonmel yesterday evening.

The movie money was seized along with a small amount of drugs, pepper spray, a retractable baton and two knuckle dusters.

A man in his 30s was arrested but has since been released.

