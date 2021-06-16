By Cillian Doyle.

Over €2.4 million has been allocated to 48 projects in the South East as part of the Additional Infrastructure Fund.

It comes as the Minister for Transport announced that 234 projects across 30 local authorities will avail of €13 million to help ensure a safe outdoor summer.

Carlow will receive €460,000 for 8 projects, there’s €286,000 for 5 projects in Kilkenny.

Waterford and Wexford have received funding for 11 projects each, €570,000 and €673,000 respectively.

While Tipperary will get over €457,000 for 13 projects.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan says the funding will ensure communities will enjoy a safe outdoor summer.

Minister Ryan also added that the funding will help outdoor dining and outdoor recreation infrastructure while supporting local authorities in re-creating open spaces.