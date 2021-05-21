By Cillian Doyle.

31 local authorities will receive funding under the Biodiversity Grant Scheme.

Carlow- Kilkenny Green Party TD and Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan announced today that €1.35 million will be made available towards the scheme.

Wexford will avail of €26,775, €43,400 has been made available to Carlow, there’s €43,427 for Kilkenny, €33,162 for Tipperary while Waterford receives €30,000.

The scheme will implement projects that promote actions contained in the National Biodiversity Action Plan.