Two men have been arrested in Co Waterford after a discovery of drugs and a large sum of cash was made on Friday.

Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs unit carried out a search of two vehicles in Butlerstown shortly before 2.30pm yesterday, in which they found approximately €90,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €64,000 in cash.

The drugs and cash were seized and the two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Both men are now being detained at Waterford Garda Station where they can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.