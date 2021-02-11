By Kevin Galvin

Commuters, cyclists, and walkers in Waterford City and County can expect a wide range of new cycleways and walkways, with the announcement of almost €14 million funding from the Department of Transport, as part of a range of new allocations for city and suburban cycle and walking routes.

Funding of €13,886,500 has been awarded to the council, for walking and cycling facilities in the city, as well as a number of major towns across the county.

The largest amount of money has gone to the Bilberry to City Centre Cycle route, which will connect the city to the greenway along the bank of the River Suir. Further details of which can be found here – the scheme has been awarded €2.5 million in total.

€2.2 million has gone to future work on the Dock Road and Abbey Road Infrastructure works as the momentum continues following the allocation of funding to the North Quays project at the end of 2020. Dungarvan & Lismore’s ‘Active Travel Programme’ has received €2.1 million, while Tramore’s programme has benefitted from €381,000, as well as €100,000 towards its greenway project.

The inner ring road, improvements to bus priority lanes, and a €750,000 allocation to the Cork Road to Cleaboy Road Cycle Scheme are the other headline figures from the announcement, which will also see an improvement to the cycle infrastructure from the Dunmore Road, past the University Hospital, and into the city centre.

“Covid-19 has given many of us a newfound appreciation of outdoor spaces so funding which enhances those amenities in Waterford is much welcome” said Fine Gael Senator John Cummins.

“The funding will be used for a range of works such as road improvements which include segregated cycling lanes and widened footpaths, pedestrian crossings, upgrades to existing cycle schemes and other improvements to outdoor spaces. I am sure these facilities will be much used by in their communities.”

Additional allocations targeting rural towns and villages will be made in the coming weeks.