Gardaí in Waterford have a seized a substantial amount of cannabis in the city.

Following ongoing surveillance on the sale of drugs in the city centre, Waterford Divisional Drug Unit executed a search warrant on a premises in the City Centre yesterday afternoon.

€12,700 of cannabis herb was seized along with a small amount of cocaine €300 in the Henrietta street area of Waterford.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the criminal justice act.

He has since been released and a file will be sent to the DPP.