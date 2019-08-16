A fundraising campaign has raised more than €1,000 for a two-year-old boy who is critically ill in the Canary Islands.

Jaiden Potter, from Lisburn in Co Down, had a seizure yesterday afternoon while on holidays with his family in the Puerto Rico resort.

His quick-thinking Dad Derek performed CPR until an ambulance arrived but the child was not breathing.

After attempting to resuscitate Jaiden for more than an hour, an emergency air ambulance was contacted and cleared for landing at a local beach.

The boy was worked on for another 40 minutes before the helicopter departed for the hospital, which is a 45-minute drive away.

According to his uncle Michael Potter, who set up a GoFundMe page for Jaiden, he is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Michael is attempting to raise money for the child’s parents, Derek and Courtney, to assist them with travel costs and anything they might need to help in Jaiden’s recovery.

“Any help at all big or small would be greatly appreciated,” he said.

The page has raised more than €1,000 (£950) in just 13 hours, far exceeding the £500 goal.

Michael, who lives in Belfast, praised everyone who had contributed money and helped the family since the tragedy happened.

“Honestly speechless, what incredible people, friend’s and family we have in our community, so thoughtful and considerate,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Absolutely over the moon, everyone has helped as best they could.

“It honestly is very much appreciated and I think I speak for Derek and Courtney too on thanking everyone for their help and contributions.”

He told Belfast Live that Jaiden’s parents, who are expecting their third child together, are under a lot of stress, particularly given the fact that taxis to the hospital from their resort cost €120.

“They are having to get taxis back and forth to the hospital so I just want to help them out,” he told the news outlet.

You can donate to Jaiden’s GoFundMe page here.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for the family of a Cork schoolgirl who drowned while on holiday in Germany has raised more than €8,000.

Emmy Sophia Eckert, from Ballincollig, drowned in a lake in Dessau near Berlin on August 8.

Jaiden Potter. Photo: GoFundMe.