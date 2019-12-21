Families who are struggling over the festive period are being reminded that there are a number of services to avail of.

If finances are an issue, food packages have been made available to the public.

Wexford County Council, FoodCloud and Kersia have all been working together, with over 800 families receiving the food packages from the Food appeal

With over 800 families having already received the food packages, Chairman of Wexford County Council Michael Sheehan says everything is confidential as asking for help can be a hard thing to do, and that this is a clear indication that not everyone has felt the effects of the recovery.

Those wishing to avail of food packages can contact Sheehan confidentially by text on 085 134 9020.