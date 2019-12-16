Over 600 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

Around the country, 614 people are waiting for beds to become available, with 433 waiting in the emergency department, while 181 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

In the South East, University Hospital Waterford is the worst in the region with 18 people waiting on beds with a further 8 people in Wexford General.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 74 people awaiting beds, according to the INMO.

That’s followed by 49 at University Hospital Galway and 42 at Tallaght University Hospital.