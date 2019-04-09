There was a 20% increase in arrests for drink-driving in February compared to the same month last year.

Gardaí arrested 646 people during the month, according to figures reported this morning.

It follows the introduction of more garda checkpoints to catch drink-drivers – over 11,000 have been set up around the country in the first two months of the year, according to the Irish Times.

Earlier this month, Minister of State Finian McGrath was forced to apologise after comments he made criticising what he felt was the over-policing of drink-driving laws.

“I am aware that my comments regarding the gardaí and drink driving have caused hurt to families and victims who continue to suffer the consequences of drink driving,” he said.

“I voted for and fully support the legislation which automatically disqualifies any motorist found to have consumed alcohol.”

