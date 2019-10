565 children in state care are waiting for a social worker to be assigned to them.

Just over 5,000 children who are living in the community are awaiting to be allocated one, including 622 ‘high priority’ cases.

According to Tusla’s latest figures, a further 689 people are waiting to be assigned a social worker after suffering abuse in the past.

Tusla’s stats show 881 people who suffered abuse in the past have been allocated a social worker.