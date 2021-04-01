By Cillian Doyle.

Between 1 and 10 jobs were saved across 86% of restaurants that have switched to a takeaway or delivery service.

Many restaurants have had to adapt to a new way of providing their service due to Level 5 restrictions.

That’s according to a survey by an Irish technology company, Flipdish, to mark the anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 50% of restaurants say they wouldn’t have survived without offering delivery or takeaway services.

Due to Level 5 restrictions put in place throughout 2020 and 2021, restaurants can’t provide a sit-in service.

Speaking to Beat News Colin Duggan, General Manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow says takeaway service has kept the business afloat:

“For us as a hotel, it’s kept us connected with our customers, kept our team together – also in our kitchen, cooking food on a regular basis with takeaway has kept us going.”