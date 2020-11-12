Last night, Gardai in Waterford City were called to a house that was in breach of level 5 lock down restrictions.

According to Gardai, loud music and shouting could be heard from inside a house in Templar’s Hall housing estate.

At approximately 3am, they approached the residence where large crowds were observed in the house and entering the rear of the house through garden access.

A spokesperson for the Gardai reported that more than 50 people were present at the time in the household.

Gardai entered the property under Covid regulations and directed the occupants to vacate the house.

Names and details of the tenants and landlord were taken.

The breach is now under investigation as a Covid Breach and a file is being prepared for the DPP.