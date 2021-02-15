Amid warnings that Covid-19 restrictions will not be eased any time soon, 42 per cent of Irish adults say they are not planning a holiday this year and will instead save their money.

The findings come as part of the latest national behavioural survey, which also revealed just one in seven (14 per cent) are planning on staycationing somewhere new in Ireland in 2021.

Staying optimistic, 11 per cent said they are still waiting to bag a last-minute sun holiday bargain, according to the survey conducted by Lottoland.

The people surveyed also seemed resigned to a summer without gigs and sporting events, with just two per cent having bought a ticket for an event due to take place this year.

The survey found men to be more optimistic than women regarding holidays this year, with almost twice as many men intending to book a sun holiday this year, with those over 55 indicating the highest intention of foreign travel.

People in Dublin were also more confident about their chances of jetting off sometime this year, compared to people in other parts of the country.

Eight per cent of people said they had already rebooked their cancelled holidays from 2020, while the same number said they were planning to book a staycation soon.