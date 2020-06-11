Over 30,000 people are currently on a waiting list to get Botox when beauty clinics re-open.

Therapie – which has 42 branches between here and the UK, including one in Wexford and Waterford- says it’s had clients complaining they couldn’t get it done during the lockdown.

The Irish Independent reports the clinics are due to open again on Monday – despite health officials saying it’s too soon.

Therapie insists practitioners will use PPE and clients will have to wear face masks during the treatments.