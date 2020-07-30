The number of new website registrations has risen by 26%, largely due to the pandemic.

There were a quarter more dot-ie registrations in Ireland in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019.

In the South East there were 904 new websites registered in Wexford, 748 in Carlow, 470 in Kilkenny, 662 in Tipperary and 620 in Waterford.

David Curtin, Chief Executive of IE Domain Registry, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations on the island of Ireland.

“This significant digital expansion suggests that all business owners and entrepreneurs, whether they’re in urban or rural areas, understand that having a trusted, uniquely Irish online presence is absolutely crucial in a time of lockdown, when nearly all physical premises are shut and footfall is extremely low or non-existent.

“Having an online presence means that these businesses can stay in contact with their customers, build on their relationships, and, most important of all, continue to sell to them through an online store, click-and-collect service, or voucher booking system.

“Irish SMEs’ ability to cater to consumer choice and comfort, by providing both an online experience and an in-store shopping experience, will be key to the South East and the country’s economic recovery in 2020 and beyond.”