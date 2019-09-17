More temporary lay-offs have been announced as a result of meat plant blockades.

ABP confirmed this morning that 355 workers have been let go temporarily from its plant in Cahir, County Tipperary.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture has written an open letter to protesting beef farmers asking them to end their blockades at meat factories.

It’s after farming organisations widely supported recommendations made at the weekend following talks between all sides.

Micheal Creed says farmers voices have been heard ‘loud and clear’, but that nobody got everything they wanted from the talks.