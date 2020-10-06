The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has risen to it highest level since early June.

The number of patients now in hospital has increased by over 300 per cent compared to the number recorded on September 1st.

Today, 150 people are in hospitals around the country on account of the virus, the largest number since 154 patients were recorded on June 4th.

A similar trend is being seen in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), which are used by patients requiring a very high level of care, including ventilation.

As of 11am this morning, 24 Covid-19 patients were in ICU, the highest number since June 14th, again representing an increase of over 300 per cent compared to the figure recorded on September 1st.

This comes as Government decided last night to not adopt the recommendations made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to move the entire country to Level Five of the Living with Covid plan.

Instead, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced last night that the entire country would move to Level Three, with more stringent enforcement of the restrictions promised.

NPHET’s recommendation for Level Five was made in order to avoid the healthcare service being overwhelmed by a second wave of the virus and to allow schools to remain open, however Government determined that the far-reaching social and economic impact a second lockdown would have on the country was not yet warranted.

Speaking this morning, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly defended the Government’s decision to go against NPHET’s advice, saying that the Irish healthcare system was equipped to handle another surge of Covid-19.

Of the 281 ICU beds in the country, 243 are currently occupied, not all of whom are Covid patients, however Minister Donnelly said services would be able to cope with another spike as the HSE can bring over 300 additional ICU beds into use if needed.