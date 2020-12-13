The strong connection between Waterford Institute of Technology and Croke Park is evident.

28 students past and present will be pulling on their county colours over the weekend.

Yesterday seen 13 representatives involved the All-Ireland Camogie Final and today attentions turn to the Hurling which will include 15 WIT players and backroom staff.

Speaking to Beat News Katie Redmond WIT Vikings Sports Manager wishes them the best of luck:

‘From everyone in WIT on behalf of the staff and indeed the students, I would like to wish all our students, graduates and the people of Waterford the very best of luck which I’m sure will be a very fine weekend of sport!’

The state-of-the-art facilities at the WIT Arena is also the training base for the Waterford senior hurling team.

Katie also added that it’s a great weekend for Waterford county:

‘This weekend is a very special one for the Waterford team and of indeed the entire county of Waterford.’

‘This will be their first All-Ireland title since 1959.’

‘Just for the times we have gone through over the past couple of months I think this will be a massive boost for the people of Waterford and we would like to again wish them the very best of luck’

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3:30pm.

Live updates are available on air and online.