More than 120 gardaí have been injured after being assaulted on duty this year, with their injuries including fractures, dislocations and open wounds.

The figures have been released by the Gardai under a Freedom of Information request, which show that in the first nine months of this year, there were 123 attacks on gardaí.

44 per cent of them, or 54 attacks, resulted in officers getting bruises, grazes or bite injuries.

Sprains or strains accounted for 28 of the incidents, while four suffered fractures and three recorded dislocations.

Eight suffered open wounds and one officer got serious multiple injuries.

Security analysts and former Garda Sergeant Sheelagh Brady says the problem is worse than the figures suggest.

“The figures probably don’t reflect the extent of the experience lived and worked by members of An Garda Síochána on the ground.

“I do think they give a picture of the prevalence of the more serious end, but I don’t think they fully take into consideration the extent of injuries, either physical or mental, on gardaí.”

In 2019, there were 265 attacks on gardaí and An Garda Síochána says it is very mindful of the very significant occupational demands placed on its members, and the exposure to very stressful and traumatic situations.