More than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for ‘revenge porn’ to be made illegal.

Organisers say people in Ireland are targeted by image-based sexual abuse, which can cause serious harm.

‘The Harrassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill’ was brought forward by Wexford TD Brendan Howlin over a year ago to target this sort of abuse.

Speaking to Beat News, Deputy Howlin – Labour’s Spokesperson on Justice – says he hopes it will become law by the end of the year.

He said: “There are tens of thousands of people who want this change to come about.

“I’ve spoken to the new Minister for Justice – Helen McEntee – and she has guaranteed full government support for my bill.

“It has already passed the second stage so it should go into committee as soon as the new committee system is up and running in September.

“My objective from the opposition benches with the government is to have this bill law by the end of the year.”

You can listen to Brendan Howlin discuss the The Harrassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill below: