10,600 people joined the Irish construction workforce last year, up 8% year on year.

That brings the total workforce to 145,500, according to a new report from the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).

There was a 20% increase in investment in building and construction in 2018, with €26 billion invested during the year.

Housing investment increased by 24% in 2018, with 18,072 new housing units completed and 22,467 new housing units commenced construction in 2018, which is an increase of 28% year on year.

However despite increased numbers, people entering the workforce from third level education is not high enough.

“With investment in the industry expected to reach €41 billion in 2023 and construction costs continuing to increase, we need to encourage more people to enter the construction industry, so skill shortages are not holding back growth, both of the industry and the economy as a whole,” said CIF’s Hubert Fitzpatrick.