1,169 nurses have joined the Nursing and Midwifery Register to fight COVID-19.

385 are newly registered, while 784 have been restored to the register.

The number of registered active nurses has now passed 78,000 for the first time.

Emergency measures to fight the virus means previous registrants can be restored without paying any fees.

Earlier this week the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called on the Government to provide childcare for frontline healthcare workers.

The organisation said childcare responsibilities mean many healthcare workers have been unable to go to work.

Speaking about the issue, INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “9 out of 10 nurses and midwives are women. Our members cover 24/7 shifts. Childcare has always been a major practical issue in our professions.

