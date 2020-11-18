There’s been over one thousand new outbreaks of Covid 19 in the last week.

10 of the outbreaks are in school settings.

The majority of the 1,057 new outbreaks are in private homes.

20 ware in work places, 4 of which are in the construction sector and three are in meat processing plants.

9 of the outbreaks are in hospitals, while 7 are in residential institutions

12 relate to extended families, while 15 are classed as Community outbreaks and two are in direct provision centres.]

Regarding the 10 outbreaks associated which schools the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says These outbreaks are associated with school children and or school staff. Transmission of COVID-19 within the school has not necessarily been established.

The news comes as the Health Minister is appealing for Irish people who live abroad not to come home for Christmas if they don’t have to.

The average number of daily cases of Covid 19 has risen from 350 to 424 over the past week.

Canada saw a spike in cases following Thanksgiving and there are concerns that could happen here too.