A Kilkenny TD says waiting lists for child speech and language therapy is disappointing.

Kathleen Funchion was using her speaking time in the Dail to raise the issue with the Minister for Health.

Over 1,000 children in Carlow and Kilkenny are awaiting an appointment for speech and language therapy.

The Sinn Fein Deputy says the waiting list for just Carlow and Kilkenny is unacceptable adding that ‘at the moment 929 children in the two counties are waiting for their first consultation, and 137 who are listed in the disability category.’

Funchion also went on to say that ‘in the last week I got two parliamentary question responses back about two specific cases. One was occupational therapy, one was speech and language therapy and both estimated the appointments would be for October 2021, and these for children that are already a year on the waiting list’ adding that ‘it’s heartbreaking’.