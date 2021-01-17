James Cox

Over a hundred people have been handed on-the-spot fines for breaking lockdown travel rules in Co Wicklow this weekend.

This is close to triple the number of fines issued nationwide up to Thursday.

Gardaí received new powers last Monday to issue a fine of €100 to anyone found breaking the travel restrictions under the Public Health Act.

37 people were issued with tickets up to Thursday, including several for alleged offences last weekend.

But yesterday, well over a hundred more people were ticketed, and that was just in Co Wicklow.

Cautions

Officers manning checkpoints in the Garden County gave cautions to over 200 other drivers who agreed to turn back and go home.

The force says while most are compliant with their roadside instructions, there are still “people who don’t want to take that advice”.

Gardaí have reiterated their appeal for people to comply with public health regulations.

A local county councillor has echoed the appeal, and is specifically asking people not to visit the Wicklow Mountains.

Fine Gael Councillor Irene Winters says Wicklow people normally love welcoming visitors, but now is not the appropriate time.

Ms Winters said: “You don’t want to get it from a stranger [Covid-19] and you don’t want to give it to a stranger. Stay in your own area, break the transmission, that’s what people need to do.”

She added: “In Co Wicklow we love people to come and visit us, we want visitors, but not at the moment. Come back in the summer, when travel restrictions are lifted, in the meantime everybody needs to stay in their own area.”