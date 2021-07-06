Muireann Duffy

Over 1.8 million Covid certificates are expected to be issued over the coming 10 days ahead of the reopening of indoor dining, which is hoped to proceed on July 19th.

Government sources indicated the further easing of restrictions for the hospitality sector and the resumption of non-essential international travel is expected to go ahead on that date, with proof of vaccination/recent recovery from the virus a vital step.

Representatives from the hospitality sector met with Government officials on Monday, with the Irish Examiner reporting that TDs gave “an absolute commitment” to provide clarity to businesses regarding the reopening by Monday, July 12th.

The Covid certs, or ‘Corona passes’ will provide proof that the holder has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or has recovered from the virus in the past nine months, allowing them to eat indoors.

The Examiner reports the Covid cert will be in the form of a letter, described as a “stop-gap” due to the length of time it would take to develop a domestic smartphone app.

The possibility of adding antigen testing to the system, so those who have not been vaccinated/recently recovered can also dine indoors if they test negative, is also being discussed. However, no decision has yet been made and the supply of such tests has been cited as a sticking point.

Following Monday’s talks, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummings said they will now discuss the options put forward with their national executive before a follow-up meeting with Government on Thursday.

“We need to get direct engagement with senior Government ministers so that we are moving in a direction that will have a positive outlook,” Mr Cumming said.

Meanwhile, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) Padraig Cribben said they would prefer a return to the measures adopted last summer for indoor dining, including mask wearing and social distancing, adding they have “some difficulties around the legalities” of the new measures put forward.