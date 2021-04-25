Indoor dining, inter-county travel and the re-opening of hotels may not happen until July.

The Business Post reports outdoor dining at pubs and restaurants as well as beer gardens could be allowed in June.

The plan to ease lockdown may see click and collect back from May 4th – with non-essential shops re-opening a few weeks later.

It comes as 461 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday – three-quarters of them were in people under 45.

Professor of health systems at DCU, Anthony Staines, says it’s not clear if that’s part of a trend:

“We see the spread of this disease shift before – sometimes it spread more among younger people.

“What’s going on is confusing and a bit complicated and we’re not collecting the information we need to understand it properly”

The Taoiseach is due to make an address on Thursday outlining the plan for easing lockdown over the Summer.