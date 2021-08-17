By Cillian Doyle.

A Catholic school in Co. Tipperary received a complaint from a parent after students were shown an “outdated” video on abortion.

The video, produced by Life Network in Texas was shown to sixth-year students at Ursuline Secondary School Thurles in 2019.

The Sunday Independent reports that graphic images were shown in the video about pro-life anti-abortion which caused some teenage girls to break down crying.


Several students complained to the Teaching Council with one mother making a complaint directly to the principal of the school.

The Department of Education says it has “no knowledge” of the incident.

Share it: