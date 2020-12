A nursing home in Waterford City has confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19.

Waterford Nursing Home which is run by Mowlam Healthcare and located on the Dunmore Road, confirmed that 9 residents and a ‘number of staff’ have tested positive for the virus.

Those who have tested positive or who are displaying symptoms have been moved to an isolation area.

All other residents are self-isolating as a precaution where possible.

More to follow…