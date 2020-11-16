An outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Tipperary factory.

RibWorld have confirmed that following routine testing by the HSE in their Fethard business, a small number of workers have returned positive tests.

The workers and those identified as close contacts are now self-isolating.

The company says is continuing to work closely with the relevant authorities, including the HSE and Public Health, in relation to the situation.

The site continues to operate as normal and they say they are continuing to work closely with the HSE and Health to monitor the situation.