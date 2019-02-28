'Our prayers have been answered': Mother relieved after son found safe in Malaysia after two months

The mother of an Irishman missing for the past two months in Malaysia, who has been found safe and well has said she is overjoyed to see her son again after a traumatic search.

Malaysian police have confirmed that an Irish man missing there for two months has been found “safe and well”.

Tourist Stephen Warde, 32, from Kinvara, Co Galway, Mr Warde was last seen on CCTV footage outside Mercu Summer Suites on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur on December 28 last.

He last made phone contact with with mother Mary Morrissey, 57, on New Year’s Day when he asked for 150 to be wired out to him.

Dang Wangi OCPD Assitant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah confirmed the news that was announced on the “Help Find Stephen Warde – in Malaysia” Facebook page.

Details surrounding his disappearance and of him being found are still unclear so far.

In her post on the Help Find Stephen Warde – Malaysia Facebook page which was set-up in the wake of her son going missing, she said: “As a family we are delighted to report (this morning) that Stephen, my son, has been found safe and well and is reunited with family members in Kuala Lumpar.

“On a personal note I want to thank Stephens brothers and sisters who proved to be so supportive to me in recent weeks, in travelling to Malaysia, searching for Stephen and thank god our prayers have been answered.”

Ms Morrissey appealed for privacy to allow the family time with Stephen free from any intrusion.

“At this time we will not be giving any further statements or media interviews and we ask for privacy so that we can deal emotionally with this wonderful development and enjoy the reunion with our son and brother Stephen. Thank you.”

The relieved mother went on to add: “I would like personally to thank everyone that was involved in so many ways in the search for Stephen, including the staff of the Irish Embassy in Malaysia, and the local police.

“Huge thanks to all in Kinvara and surrounding areas, for their incredible support and generosity in recent weeks.

“In particular could I thank Councillor Joe Byrne and Minister Ciaran Cannon, Christian Coady, Jackie Veale and the gofundme (social media fundraising) team including my own family members Liam, Mary and Pat Morrissey, Pat and Martin Greene.

“The recent fundraising efforts of so many in Kinvara and my home parish of Clarinbridge has been a real assistance to help us defray costs and I am indebted to you all for your loving support.”

She said that any, “balance in the fundraising activities will be donated to other worthy causes and we will advise on this presently”.

News of the Galway man being found resulted in an outpouring of relief on the official Facebook page, with one posting, “this is super news. Enjoy time with your son and yer brother nephew and good friend. So glad of a happy ending, and another added: “So happy for ye all! Such a wonderful outcome.”

His family were offering a €4,400 reward for any information that could lead directly to finding him.

Mr Warde, who works in e-commerce is from a large family, was last seen a day before his tenancy was to expire.

He had been due to fly to Thailand on the same day. All of his belongings were still in the unit rented by him when searched by police.

Stephen Warde

Members of his family remained in Malaysia throughout the search.

Two weeks ago Ms Morrissey said: “He (Stephen) texted me and asked for some money. That was the last I heard from him as after that, he did not reply to messages from his siblings or me.

“I have been here for almost eight weeks now and will stay here until I find my son.”

The gofundme.com fundraising page has also been set-up to help finance the search for him raised up to €20,000 and a private investigator was hired to enable the investigation by the police.

District police chief Abdullah, added there were no developments in the ongoing investigation into the case up until today.

He added that Mr Warde is to explain to them and his family where he has been.

