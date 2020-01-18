Radical measures including EU-wide pesticide reduction targets and more sustainable agriculture and forestry practices much be introduced to save the planet from massive biodiversity loss.

That’s the majority view of the European Parliament which this week voted for the upcoming global biodiversity conference COP 15 to agree on legally binding targets on biodiversity.

MEPs are insisting the EU lead the way by increasing EU budgets for biodiversity initiatives and taking it into account in all areas of EU policy.

Tramore native and Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan says the erosion of biodiversity in Ireland is having a terrible impact.

“We’re seeing huge biodiversity decline, we’re hearing even in Ireland just recently there was a report launched that the bird populations are starting to decrease.

“That affects ecosystems, so we have to start recognising that if the bird populations are decreasing then that’s part of a bigger problem.”