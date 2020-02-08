Met Eireann has upgraded tomorrow’s weather warning to orange, starting from 5am tomorrow morning.

Currently there is a status yellow weather warning for wind in place throughout the country from 9am this morning.

Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturday reaching mean speeds of 50-65kmh with gusts reaching 90-110kmh, according to Met Éireann.

Storm Ciara will also produce strong winds throughout Sunday with an orange warning in place from 5am until noon on Sunday morning, when the worst of the storm is expected to hit.

“A combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.”