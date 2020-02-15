Met Eireann have upgraded a status yellow to orange for Waterford and Wexford as Storm Dennis approaches.

Severe weather warnings are already in place across the UK, as Dennis is expected to cause even more damage than the country saw last weekend with storm Ciara.

Dennis is now moving west, and the national meteorological service has upgraded a previous yellow warning to orange for the two coastal South-Eastern counties.

Met Eireann says winds will reach speeds of 100 kilometres an hour, and the rain will be thundery in places.

It is also warning of flooding and damaging gusts.