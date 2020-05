Increased temperatures and low levels of rainfall have led to a forest fire warning being issued.

The orange alert is in effect until midday tomorrow.

Drones are being deployed again this year to help combat wildfires.

Met Éireann has also issued status yellow wind warnings for Galway and Mayo from 9pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday and another yellow wind alert for Donegal from 6am on Friday until 9pm.

Gusts of between 85 to 110km/hr, are expected mainly in coastal and highland areas.