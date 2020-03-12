The Leaving Certificate Oral exams will no longer go ahead as scheduled.

The language tests were due to get underway on Monday March 23rd.

The decision comes in light of the Taoiseach’s statement earlier today, in which he announced a shutdown of schools, colleges and facilities around the country until March 29th.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says his department is working to reschedule the oral exams for as soon as students return to school:

We’re certainly vigilant to this issue and one of the things was planned was to have the orals and the aurals on the 23rd of this month, so that won’t happen but there are contingencies been put in place to have them as immediately as practicable when they’re back in school. Obviously we have to monitor everything now as things change.

It’s still unknown if the exams in June will go ahead on the given dates.

