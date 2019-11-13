As temperatures plummet and forecasters predict snow for several parts of the country over the next 24 hours, the Irish public is being encouraged to do its bit to help protect our under threat wild bird species in the cold.

Glanbia CountryLife Garden Centres have teamed up with renowned environmentalist, author and broadcaster, Éanna Ni Lamhna, for Operation WildNation and already, it’s driving primary school pupils absolutely wild!

Together, they want to educate the nation about wild bird conservation through the exciting and engaging new Operation WildNation initiative. It will help protect some of our under threat wild bird species – among these thrushes and finches – during the tough autumn and winter months.

The campaign also includes an exciting Operation WildNation colouring competition focusing on children from first to third class with templates and full competition details available now on www.countrylife.ie/colourmewild.

The winning child or school will receive an interactive talk with Éanna and an expert horticulturalist from their local CountryLife Garden Centre. The prize also includes a fun peanut butter and seed roll-making session as well as vouchers, a wild bird survival kit for the school and more.

Éanna Ni Lamhna said young people are the best possible people to educate their parents and the wider community about the importance of wildlife and wild bird conservation. “Children are the ones leading the charge on climate change and protecting our environment.

“Anyone with a garden can get great enjoyment and fun out of watching out for wild birds. If there are berries in your garden, if there’s ivy on your walls, if you’ve prickly hedges or if you introduce bird boxes, some bird seed and invest in a good wild bird book and a pair of binoculars there’s endless pleasure to be had.

“It’s fun, it’s where lifelong memories are made and it requires focus – you can’t press pause or rewind if you miss that robin or goldfinch. But it’s so worthwhile. I’m delighted to be championing Operation WildNation and getting out and meeting children and visiting schools,” she said.

CountryLife Garden Centre’s Jess Kelly said: “It’s never been more important to care for our native wild birds, so we’re really thrilled to launch this campaign with a focus on educating the children of Ireland, who can so often become the conduit for great progress in this space.

“Following on from our Operation PolliNation initiative earlier in the year, we’re excited to continue to support our customers with the right information and product options, such as berry trees and bird feed, in order to make their garden a wild bird friendly environment.”

The campaign is being championed by the entire CountryLife’s Garden Centre staff which includes in-store horticulturalists and others who are keen to guide both aspiring and experienced gardeners through their wide range of quality, wild bird-friendly plants, as well as the most appropriate feeders, seed and other wild bird foods for each and every garden.

Eanna’s top tips on attracting wild birds into your garden

Protect and maintain areas that are already providing food and shelter for birds Bird friendly planting – ensure to have plants which provide food, such as fruit and berry bearing plants Provide areas with water for birds. Bird baths are very beneficial Reduce cutting of hedges and trees, to give birds somewhere to nest naturally. Avoid cutting between March and September when birds are nesting Provide bird feeders in your garden for extra food. The greater the variety of different foodstuffs, the better. For lots of tips on what foods to give your garden birds, visit birdwatchireland.ie Avoid the use of pesticides in your garden Put up 1, 2 or 3 nest boxes depending on your garden size. Different designs suit different species Have naturally wild areas in the garden to provide food such as insects and seeds Provide areas with dense plant cover to shelter birds from predators and bad weather Keep dead trees, plant material and organic matter around garden to provide nest material for birds