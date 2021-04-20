An operation is ongoing in the Comeraghs this afternoon following the discovery of a woman’s body yesterday evening.

Teams expect the operation to continue late into the evening, with South Eastern Mountain rescue among the groups on foot, working in very difficult terrain to recover the body.

While the Coastguard Rescue 117 helicopter is unable to assist the operation in low cloud.

The search operation was stood down last night for Gillian Ryan from Thurles after her body was discovered in a deep gully near Coumshinghun lake.

She was an experienced runner and set off at lunchtime on Sunday.