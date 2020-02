A combined value of over 8,000 euros worth of cocaine was seized in two operations in Kilkenny City yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, 5,000 euro of cocaine was seized in a house in the city, with investigations currently ongoing.

In another seizure, 3,000 euro worth of cocaine was found.

One male has been detained and later charged with sale and supply in Kilkenny District Couty by the Divisional Drugs Unit.