Gardaí are carrying out checks on pubs this weekend to ensure they’re following Covid-19 guidelines.

Operation Navigation, began at 7pm last night and will run until the 20th of July.

Any pub not following the guidance around time limits and meals could lose their licence in the future.

Dave Fitzpatrick from the Lotts Pub on Dublin’s Liffey Street is glad Gardaí are enforcing the rules.

He said: “We’ve seen Gardaí on the street at different times at the day. We haven’t had any issues internally because we had someone at the door all of the time.

“I’m happy that there’s probably only one or two places flouting the law – I haven’t heard of it.

“But we’re continuing to operate the practice of 105 minutes and in for a main meal.”