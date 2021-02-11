Local authorities are to receive grants of up €250,000 to create outdoor night markets, live performance spaces and open-air art exhibitions to support culture in Ireland’s public spaces.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts Catherine Martin is providing funding to help local authorities create public spaces and facilities dedicated to the arts, culture, and festivals.

It is hoped the new scheme would allow the return of cultural events in a safe way, with the arts and entertainment sector one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Outdoor Public Space Scheme 2021 will allow councils to adapt, equip, and improve public spaces for cultural events and activities to take place year-round which will also support the night-time economy.

Each local authority can apply for up to €250,000 under the scheme.

“More than ever, we now appreciate the value of communal spaces, particularly for our artists, the culture among our communities and for people to gather in a safe environment,” Ms Martin said.

Crucially, the fund and scheme will help allow spaces in villages, towns and cities to be transformed into resources for festivals, entertainment and cultural events.

Covid-19 response

Local authorities have been invited to propose capital projects for outdoor spaces which are flexible, innovative and which facilitate year-round and night-time use to respond to the impact Covid-19 has had on the cultural and entertainment sectors.

The funding comes after a recent recommendation from the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce which specifically highlighted the need for outdoor public spaces in both the built and natural environment.

The scheme will add to the work being carried out by the Night-time Economy Taskforce set up by Ms Martin last July.

Among the plans under consideration is the introduction of 24-hour bus services in major cities and towns.

Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels