Photo: Only Fans Twitter

By Cillian Doyle.

Onlyfans is suspending plans to ban sexually explicit content on its site.

The photo and video sharing platform – which allows people to pay to view them – was planning to change the policy on the first of October.

Dear Sex Workers, The OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you. The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you. We are working around the clock to come up with solutions.#SexWorkIsWork — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 21, 2021

After facing backlash from users, the site has tweeted to say it stands for inclusion and will continue to provide a home for all creators.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021