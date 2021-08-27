

Bangladesh

Botswana

Cuba

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Eswatini

Fiji

Georgia

India

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Pakistan

Paraguay

Russia

South Africa

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Zimbabwe

The Department of Health has added one and removed 23 countries from the State's mandatory hotel quarantine list.Ecuador has been added to the list of countries from where travellers must enter hotel quarantine after arriving in the Republic.Only seven countries, all in South America, are now on the list: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.Passengers arriving from Ecuador who are not fully vaccinated will need to enter quarantine starting from 4am on Tuesday, August 31st.The countries that have now been removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list are: